Bonaci opened the season on the High-A Greenville injured list after arriving to camp late because of visa issues, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Bonaci is just going to get a tuneup during extended spring training before making his High-A debut, as no specific injury was reported by Callis. The athletic middle infielder logged a .262/.397/.385 slash line with six home runs and 28 steals in 108 games at Single-A last year.