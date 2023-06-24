Bonaci went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBI for High-A Greenville on Friday.

Bonaci, who got a late start to the season due to a finger injury, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, has been sensational since being activated. "He's got a very advanced, mature approach," Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero said. "He has a very good eye and he just makes really good swing decisions." Following an initial five-game adjustment (.150, 40 K%), the 20-year-old infielder has hit safely in 22 of 26 games, posting a line of .365/.431/.606 with 22 RBI and cut his strikeout rate to 18.1 K%.