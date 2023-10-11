Bonaci was placed on the restricted list Wednesday for violating the minor-league joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

There are no further details at the moment, but Bonaci has been sent home from the Arizona Fall League after appearing in only two games for the Glendale Desert Dogs. The 21-year-old Red Sox prospect slashed .297/.354/.464 with 11 homers and seven steals in 79 games this summer between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.