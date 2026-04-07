Bello took a no-decision Monday against the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

After being torched by the Astros for five earned runs in his season debut, Bello struggled once again in his second start. Besides piling up 17 swinging strikes Monday, the right-hander labored while throwing 86 pitches (50 strikes) and had a hard time finding the plate versus a tough Milwaukee lineup. Bello has a bit of a softer matchup against St. Louis slated for this weekend, when he'll be trying to improve on his 7:7 K:BB through his first eight frames.