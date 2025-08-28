Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Another strong outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bello allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk across 6.2 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Orioles. He struck out six.
It was another impressive performance from Bello, who's pitched to a 2.09 ERA over his last six starts (38.2 innings). The 26-year-old right-hander's lowered his ERA to 2.99 on the season with a 1.21 WHIP and 108:47 K:BB across 141.2 innings. Bello will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week at home against the Guardians.
