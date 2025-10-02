Bello didn't factor into the decision during Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees, giving up two earned runs on four hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Bello put himself in a hole early by giving up a two-run homer to Ben Rice in the first inning. The 26-year-old righty picked up the next four outs with relatively little trouble while Boston's offense tied the game, but after allowing two men to reach with one out in the third, he was taken out of the game after only 28 pitches. Because his appearance was short-lived, Bello may be available to take the mound again early in the ALDS, though the Red Sox will first need to leave Yankee Stadium with a win in Game 3.