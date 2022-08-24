Manager Alex Cora indicated Bello (groin) could be activated off the 15-day injured list to pitch Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Boston hasn't officially named a starter for Wednesday, but Bello and veteran Rich Hill are expected to start and piggyback in some configuration. Bello made his major-league debut in early July and has an 8.47 ERA, 2.29 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB in 17 innings across his first five appearances.