Bello (9-6) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks with two strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Bello was extremely efficient, throwing 52 of 78 pitches for strikes while limiting damage despite giving up 10 hard-hit balls. It was a solid rebound after surrendering five runs to San Diego on Sunday, and the 26-year-old has now gone at least five innings in 14 straight starts dating back to June 3. He'll take a 3.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 97:45 K:BB over 128 innings into a road matchup with the Yankees next weekend.