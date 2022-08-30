Bello (0-4) yielded three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings Monday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Twins.

Bello worked through three scoreless frames before Minnesota finally broke through in the fourth on Jake Cave's RBI sacrifice fly. The 23-year-old rookie was charged with two more runs in the fifth after he put two runners on base without recording an out and was removed. Bello's ERA now sits at an unsightly 7.27 with a 24:15 K:BB through 26 innings. For now, he's projected to face the Rangers at home this weekend.