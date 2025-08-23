Bello (10-6) earned the win against the Yankees on Friday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five over seven scoreless innings.

Bello managed just seven whiffs on 92 pitches but limited hard contact and outlasted Max Fried to notch his fourth win in his past five outings. Over that stretch, the 26-year-old has logged four quality starts, allowing only three earned runs across his victories while being tagged for five in his lone loss. He'll carry a 3.07 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 102:46 K:BB through 135 innings into a road matchup with the Orioles next week.