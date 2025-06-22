Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Logs quality start in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bello (3-2) took the loss against the Giants on Saturday, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.
All three runs charged to Bello came via two home runs, including a two-run shot by former teammate Rafael Devers. Despite taking the loss, the 26-year-old has delivered four straight quality starts in June and has recorded 14 strikeouts over his last two outings. He'll carry a 3.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 51:29 K:BB across 65.1 innings into a home matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.
