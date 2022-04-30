Bello allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings for Double-A Portland on Friday.

The 22-year-old Bello, who is on Boston's 40-man roster, has struck out 38.5 percent of the batters he's faced through four starts (32 strikeouts, 83 batters). Friday's wayward walk total was the first time Bello's encountered command issues. His changeup has become a plus pitch, which is effective alongside a triple-digit fastball, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "It has very good action," Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero said. "Out of his hand, it looks like a fastball and then at the last minute, it tends to fade into one direction or the other. So that's what really makes it tough. Even if you're sitting on it, it's still a good pitch." Bello was named the organization's minor league Pitcher of the Year in 2021, when he went 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 21 starts combined between High-A Greenville and Portland. He averaged 12.4 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9.