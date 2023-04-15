Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that Bello (forearm) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Angels in Boston, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Bello will be making his first start of the season for the big club after beginning the campaign on the IL with right forearm inflammation. He made his lone rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and was mightily impressive, striking out four over six innings while allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks. Expect Bello's activation to be made official shortly before Monday's 11:10 a.m. ET opening pitch. The Red Sox haven't said if they will expand to a six-man rotation with the addition of Bello, but his arrival could push Tanner Houck to the bullpen if Cora elects to keep a five-man rotation intact.