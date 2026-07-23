Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Shines in relief

Bello allowed four hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 scoreless relief innings in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Bello shined in bulk relief for the second time since being recalled from Triple-A Worcester earlier this month. He resurfaced with the team prior to the All-Star break and allowed one run over 4.1 innings in a win over the Yankees on July 12. Given Bello's success while following an opener this season (0.77 ERA in six outings), Boston interim manager Chad Tracy may want to keep him in that role for the stretch run rather then sending him back to the minors.