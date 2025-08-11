Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Struggles against SD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bello (8-6) took the loss Sunday against San Diego, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.
Bello allowed more than three earned runs for the first time in 15 starts. The 26-year-old only surrendered six hits, but they often came in bunches, resulting in a handful of runs. On the bright side, Sunday's start was Bello's first with more than five strikeouts since July 8. On the year, Bello has a 3.25 ERA and a 95:45 K:BB across 121.2 innings. Bello is tentatively scheduled to face the Marlins for his next start.
