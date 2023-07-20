Bello (7-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks over four innings against Oakland. He struck out three.

It was a rough day for Bello, who allowed a season-high six runs on three two-run homers. Wednesday's outing ended a run of seven consecutive quality starts for the 24-year-old right-hander -- he'd posted a 2.51 ERA over that span. Bello's ERA is now up to 3.60 with a 1.22 WHIP and 78:24 K:BB through 16 starts (90 innings) this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against Atlanta.