Bello told reporters Wednesday that his agents and the Red Sox have been negotiating a contract extension, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Bello said the conversations began a few weeks ago and the pitcher intimated that there may be momentum toward a deal. Slated to turn 25 in May, Bello isn't eligible for arbitration until after the 2025 season and is under team control through 2028. The possible length and dollar amount of a long-term contract for the righty isn't clear. Bello collected a 4.24 ERA and 132:45 K:BB over 157 innings covering 28 starts for Boston in 2023.