Bello (11-6) earned the win in Monday's game versus Cleveland, conceding three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The Dominican righty was not at his sharpest in this 100-pitch appearance, snapping a run of four consecutive quality outings. Bello did manage to notch his fifth win out of his last seven starts, as he's pitched to a 2.47 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB in 43.2 innings over that stretch. Overall, the 26-year-old now sports a 3.07 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 112:50 K:BB over 146.2 total frames. He currently lines up to make his next start on the road against the Athletics early next week.