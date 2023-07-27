Bello pitched six innings against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters in a no-decision.

Bello got a few extra days between starts after going on paternity leave and flying home to the Dominican Republic last weekend. The right-hander was solid in his return, holding one of MLB's top offenses scoreless over five frames before surrendering a three-run homer to Ozzie Albies in the sixth. Bello completed that inning to collect his eighth quality start over his past nine outings, and he got off the hook for a loss thanks to a late Boston comeback. Bello has emerged as a rotation staple for the Red Sox this season, compiling a 3.66 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 82:26 K:BB over 96 frames while registering a 7-6 record.