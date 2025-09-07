Bello allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Bello has logged quality starts in four of his last five outings, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) over 31 innings in that span. He was in line for the win when the Red Sox took the lead in the top of the seventh, but the bullpen wasn't able to keep that lead. Bello is now at a 3.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 114:51 K:BB through 152.2 innings over 26 appearances (25 starts). The 26-year-old's next start is expected to be at home versus the Yankees.