Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Working as bulk reliever Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bello will be deployed as the bulk reliever for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Bello has struggled to work deep into outings in the early going of the 2026 campaign, so the Red Sox are electing to utilize an opener Tuesday. The right-hander, who owns a 9.17 ERA and 2.15 WHIP over his last four appearances (17.2 innings), will follow Jovani Moran.
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