Bernardino will serve as the opener for the Red Sox on Tuesday against the Rangers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Opening with southpaw Bernardino makes sense with the Rangers featuring left-handed sluggers Corey Seager in the two spot and Nathaniel Lowe in the three hole regularly. It will be the first-ever opener assignment for Bernardino.
