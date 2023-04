Martin (shoulder) threw a bullpen before Monday's game against the Orioles and he could be activated off the injured list this weekend, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Martin was placed on the injured list retroactive to April 13 with shoulder inflammation, and it appears the right-hander will come off the IL right around when he's eligible to be a part of the Red Sox bullpen. He'll likely operate in the middle innings once he's with the club.