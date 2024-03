Martin, who was scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Saturday, left warmups due to right groin tightness, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Martin walked to the clubhouse after throwing two warmup pitches Saturday, and he will not participate in his scheduled bullpen session. He appeared in 55 games for the Red Sox last season and posted a 1.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 46:8 K:BB over 51.1 innings.