Arroyo signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Although Arroyo was able to record a career-high .286 batting average last season, the quality of his plate appearances was pretty low for someone with an average as high as his -- his 4.3% walk rate didn't help his cause either. Still, he displays enough offensive production and defensive versatility to get into Boston's lineup most games, though he holds little fantasy value.