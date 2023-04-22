Arroyo (hamstring) will bat seventh and play second base Saturday against Milwaukee.
Arroyo had been out of the lineup since Monday while dealing with hamstring tightness, though he did record a pinch hit double Thursday against the Twins. He's good to go now and will be looking to improve his .176/.208/.235 season slash line.
