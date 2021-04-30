Arroyo (hand) is batting leadoff and playing second base Friday against the Rangers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports

The infielder missed a few games after being hit by a pitch on April 25, but he made a pinch-hit appearance Thursday and now returns to the starting lineup. Arroyo, hitting .296 in 54 at-bats, has enjoyed a surprising amount of playing time, with expected second baseman Enrique Hernandez starting most games in center field.