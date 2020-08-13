Arroyo was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Thursday.
Arroyo was designated for assignment by Cleveland earlier in the week, but he'll find a new home with Boston. The former top-100 prospect hasn't appeared in the majors yet this year. He's largely struggled over limited action in the big leagues over the past three seasons, slashing .215/.280/.342 with six home runs and 27 RBI over 70 games with the Rays and Giants.
