Arroyo went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-3 win over Oakland.

Arroyo doubled in the fifth inning and came in on a Jarren Duran double then doubled in a run himself in the sixth to finish Boston's scoring. Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez are sharing second base for now, but Arroyo has been the more productive of the two at the plate. He currently has a five-game hit streak, during which he's 8-for-17 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored.