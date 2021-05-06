Arroyo had X-rays come back negative on his left hand and was diagnosed with a bruise after leaving Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
It's the second time in the past couple weeks the 25-year-old has been hit by a pitch on the left hand. Arroyo appears to have avoided a serious injury but isn't expected to play in Thursday's series finale, per Bill Koch of The Providence Journal.
