Arroyo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets due to a jammed right thumb, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

He appeared to be losing playing to Enrique Hernandez at second base with three straight games on the bench, but manager Alex Cora revealed Arroyo has been dealing with a jammed thumb over the past few days. The 28-year-old could be available off the bench Sunday and will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus Atlanta.