Arroyo (hamstring) is expected to head out on a rehab assignment Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Arroyo was originally on track to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, but the Red Sox will give him a few more days to rest and recover. He has an outside shot to rejoin the big club before May comes to a close.
