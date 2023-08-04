Arroyo was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Luis Urias, acquired from the Brewers at Tuesday's trade deadline, is headed up to Boston in a corresponding roster move. Arroyo, 28, had batted just .241/.268/.369 with three home runs and 24 RBI through 66 games (206 plate appearances) this season for the Red Sox.
