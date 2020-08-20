Arroyo was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday.
Arroyo was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox earlier in the month and spent just one day on the active roster before being DFA'd. Darwinzon Hernandez was activated from the IL in a corresponding move.
