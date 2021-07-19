Arroyo was removed from Sunday's game against the Yankees due to a left hamstring strain, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Arroyo suffered the injury while stretching to retrieve a throw to first base Sunday, and he's apparently dealing with a hamstring issue. Whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen, but Bobby Dalbec and Danny Santana (quadriceps) could step in at first base if Arroyo is sidelined.