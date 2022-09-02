Arroyo started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-8 win over the Rangers.

Arroyo picked up the start in place of a resting Trevor Story, and his bat remained scorching hot. He owns a .346/.370/.442 line over the last 12 games while driving in nine during that span. Arroyo shifted to first base for the final inning after Enrique Hernandez pinch hit for starting first baseman Franchy Cordero. With news the Eric Hosmer had a planned rehab assignment scrapped amid lingering back soreness, first base is one path to playing time for Arroyo.