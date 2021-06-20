Arroyo was removed from Sunday's game at Kansas City with a bone bruise on his right shin, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the fifth inning when he collided with teammate Enrique Hernandez, and Arroyo required assistance leaving the field. It wouldn't be a major surprise if Arroyo requires a trip to the injured list, though the severity of the injury officially remains unclear. He went 1-for-3 before going down with the injury Sunday.