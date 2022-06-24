Arroyo (illness) is expected to be activated off the COVID-19 related injured list Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Arroyo went 0-for-6 on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester, serving as a designated hitter Tuesday then at shortstop Wednesday. With Enrique Hernandez (hip) slow to recover, there could be an opening for Arroyo in the outfield, particularly if Hernandez can't make it back in time for next week's series in Toronto. The Red Sox will be without Jarren Duran, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, and short on outfielders.