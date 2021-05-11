Arroyo (hand) isn't expected to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Arroyo left Wednesday's game against the Tigers with a bruised left hand and was placed on the injured list Sunday. He'll be eligible to return at the beginning of next week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Moved to IL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Still bothered by bruised hand•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Not starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Plays inning in field•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Dealing with bruised hand•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Back in starting lineup•