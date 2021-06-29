Arroyo (knee) is expected to return for the Red Sox's upcoming weekend series in Oakland, if not sooner, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

As anticipated, the 26-year-old will not have missed much time with his bruised right knee, which he suffered June 20 in Kansas City. Before the injury, Arroyo hit .250 with four homers and 14 RBI in his last 15 games. It's unclear whether Michael Chavis, Danny Santana or another player will be sent down, but Arroyo figures to get frequent starts at second base regardless of who gets the demotion to Triple-A Worcester.