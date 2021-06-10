Arroyo will start at second base and bat eighth Thursday against the Astros, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Even with the Boston lineup back at full strength with Alex Verdugo (back) returning from a two-game absence, Arroyo will maintain a spot in the starting nine. Despite striking out in all three of his at-bats in Wednesday's 8-3 loss, Arroyo will man the keystone for a fourth straight game. At this point, Arroyo may have inched ahead of Marwin Gonzalez and Enrique Hernandez as the top option at second base.