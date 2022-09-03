Arroyo started at first base and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over Texas.

Arroyo is part of a three-man rotation at first base but is the hottest hitter of the group, which also includes Franchy Cordero and Bobby Dalbec. Eric Hosmer is also in the mix, but he's on the injured list with lingering back scoreless. Conceivably, Arroyo could play a lot at first base over the final month, but the Red Sox may be tempted to call up prospect Tristan Casas to give him an introduction to the majors in advance of being the primary first baseman in 2023.