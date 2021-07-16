Arroyo lined up at first base during pregame warmups Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Thursday's game was eventually postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it did give a look into the Red Sox's plans after the organization promoted Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester. Arroyo has been the primary second baseman for the first half, but his role in the second half will change in light of Duran's promotion. The rookie is expected to be the primary center fielder -- why promote him if he's not going to play every day -- while Enrique Hernandez, the team's leadoff hitter, moves to second base. Arroyo could steal first-base at-bats from Bobby Dalbec, who's been up and down -- mostly down -- at the plate.