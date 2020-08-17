Arroyo landed on the injured list Monday while going through COVDI-19 intake testing, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo is still expected to join the big-league roster Tuesday, so the move is purely a procedural one as he prepares to join his new team after getting claimed off waivers from Cleveland last week. Assuming nothing turns up in the testing process, expect him to fill a bench role in Boston moving forward.
