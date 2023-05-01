Arroyo went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Guardians.

Arroyo, who battled a hamstring injury the last week, made a second consecutive start at shortstop for the injured Enrique Hernandez (ankle) and finished off a productive weekend. He went 5-for-7 with two walks, four RBI and three runs scored in wins Saturday and Sunday. Hernandez could return Monday, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. If so, Arroyo could shift back to second base.