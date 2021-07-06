Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Monday's 5-4 win over the Angels.
Arroyo got the Red Sox on the board in his first at-bat since June 20 with a solo home run to left field. The 26-year-old is slashing .266/.329/.453 with five homers, 20 RBI, 18 runs scored, a steal and a 6:38 BB:K over 141 plate appearances. Arroyo should have a clear path to regular starts at second base moving forward after his brief stint on the injured list.
