Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and a walk in Thursday's 12-8 win over Houston. He was also hit by a pitch.

Arroyo delivered a game-tying, three-run blast in the fifth inning. Boston rallied again in the sixth, and Arroyo drew a bases-loaded walk for his fourth RBI of the game. The 26-year-old infielder has posted nine RBI and five runs scored through eight games in June. He's up to a .284/.348/.441 slash line with two homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base through 113 plate appearances. He's logged fairly consistent time at second base recently thanks to some solid hitting.