Arroyo (hand) took batting practice on the field before Thursday's game, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo is ramping up activity since being placed on the injured list Sunday. His next step could a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester over the weekend, though the team has yet to finalize any plans. Arroyo is expected to be activated from the injured list when first eligible for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
