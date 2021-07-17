Arroyo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's 4-0 win over the Yankees.

The 26-year-old took Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery deep in the second inning. Arroyo has posted multiple hits in three of his last five games, going 7-for-20 (.350) with a homer, three doubles, four RBI and three runs scored in that span. He's posted a .270/.327/.467 slash line with six long balls, 24 RBI and 21 runs scored across 166 plate appearances overall.