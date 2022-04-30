Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.

Arroyo took Kyle Bradish deep during Boston's three-run second inning in what proved to be the only offense the pitching staff needed. It was his first home run since July 16 of last season. He improved his slash line to .205/.220/.282 through 42 plate appearances.